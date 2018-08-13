Bio: Imagine what America would be like if every child could go to school focused on learning. Sadly, many of our students are facing a growing list of issues that interfere with their education. My platform of “Being a Voice for America’s Children” is empowering me to break down barriers for our students through school social work. I work directly with children and families providing clothing, food, utility assistance, parenting classes, and medical and mental health referrals. I help establish partnerships with existing civic clubs, community service organizations and medical service.