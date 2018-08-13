Bio: I grew up in Monroe, Louisiana with a very athletic and driven family. My upbringing and my involvement in sports and the arts has taught me to constantly motivate and encourage others which is why I am so passionate about my platform, “InspHIGHER’. Discovering your gifts, developing your talents and displaying them for the world to see will not only rocket you to new heights, but will inspire others along the way. I take my knowledge of inspiration along with me in every area of my life, including my preparation for the Miss America Competition.