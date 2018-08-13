Bio: Olivia was born and raised in a small town in Maine of less than 2,000! The “small town” atmosphere that she grew up in is what rooted her values in making genuine connections and helping anyone who crosses her path. She has been extremely active in the Theatre community across her state, non-profit organizations and many sorts of extracurricular activities. She is thankful for the values that she has learned from her small community, and is now actively using those attributes to promote her social impact and to begin making a difference on a national level.