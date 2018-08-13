Bio: A graduate of the University of Maryland with BA in Communication Studies and BA in Theatre. Adrianna is Co-Founder of Charities Angels, 501(c)(3) nonprofit of women dedicated to benefit many causes close to their hearts. Adrianna won USASF/IASF Cheerleading World Championships and was voted American Cheerleader Magazine’s Cheerleader of the Year. In the past 5 years, Adrianna raised over $450,000 for The Kidney Project which is developing a bioartifical kidney to replace dialysis, in honor of her cousin. Adrianna’s work and passion for helping others motivates her dream, to become the first Miss America from Maryland.