Bio: My social impact statement is F.E.A.R.-Face Everything and Rise. With it, I have been sharing my experiences, the lessons I’ve learned, and the battles I’ve both won and lost. When I think of who Miss America 2.0 is, I can’t help but think of someone in whom everyone can see a piece of themselves in. I hope that sharing my experiences, how I overcame them, and the resources I found to become the woman I am today inspires and gives others the permission they may be looking for to step into their personal greatness.