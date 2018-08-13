Bio: Emily was born and raised in Grass Lake, Michigan and is a graduate of the University of Michigan with a degree in Women’s Studies. After exiting the Miss America Organization thinking she was finished competing, a friend told her that she dreamt that she (Emily) would win Miss Michigan, and it inspired her to give it one last shot. She took this final opportunity competing to create her platform, “I Believe You” to empower survivors of sexual violence, like herself. Outside of the Miss America Organization, she enjoys spends her free time thrift shopping, sewing, and playing with her Aussie, Violet.