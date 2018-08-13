Bio: Michaelene Karlen is a professional dancer, founder of her skincare company, Ballerina Botanicals, and founder of her own nonprofit, Raise The Barre. In 2016, she graduated from the Ailey/Fordham BFA program in New York. Michaelene danced professionally with Arch Contemporary Ballet in New York City, James Sewell Ballet, and Alternative Motion Project. Her skincare company has been featured in multiple magazines and by Etsy twice. She has allowed thousands of students the opportunity to learn dance and has awarded seven full tuition dance scholarships. This provides students the financial opportunity to dance in a studio setting for the first time.