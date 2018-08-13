You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Miss Mississippi's bio

Bio: I am a daughter, a sister, a scholar, a community and campus leader, a nanny for a special needs child, and my dad is in jail. Talk about getting the attention of a classroom full of rowdy children. The Miss America Organization has empowered me to embrace my past while helping others achieve their brightest futures. I am grateful to have the opportunity to help others realize they are not defined or doomed by the actions of others but instead can achieve successes beyond their wildest imaginations. Our country cannot afford to ignore the aftermath of a family’s shared sentence.

 

Tags

loading...


Featured Businesses

Find a local business