Bio: Katelyn Lewis is a senior at Missouri Baptist University, receiving a BS in Accounting. Katelyn promotes her platform, Your Digital Compass, throughout the state of Missouri speaking to students, and adults of all ages about the importance of establishing a positive online brand. She has created a website full of resources for parents and children with crucial information about digital citizenship, yourdigitalcompass.org. Katelyn has volunteered with the Jelly Bean Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, and Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri. After graduation, Katelyn plans to begin preparing for the CPA exam in hopes of pursuing her dream of becoming a CFO.