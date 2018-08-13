Bio: Born and raised in the beautiful mountains of Montana, Laura Haller pursued a career as a professional classical ballet dancer at the age of 18. While dancing professionally full-time, she simultaneously earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Medical/Health Sciences. Once she graduated from university with honors, Laura danced as the principal professional dancer on a luxury cruise line where she had the opportunity to travel to over 30 countries and 5 continents. As Miss Montana, Laura is working closely with the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in Montana sharing her social impact statement, Own Your Movement.