Bio: I am a graduate student attending Doane University. I will complete my Master of Arts in Management and Human Resources in December. I am currently the Human Resources Manager at Advanced Medical Imaging in Lincoln, Nebraska. I completed my undergrad at UNL, where I was 1 of 32 Chancellor’s Scholars in the class of 2016. During my time at UNL, I was diagnosed with cancer. As a cancer survivor, I coupled my hospitalization experience with my love of basketball to create my platform, Hoops for H.O.P.E.: Supporting Children’s Miracle Network.