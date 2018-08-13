Bio: Alexis is a Las Vegas native and recently graduated from UNLV with degrees in biology, political science, and a minor in neuroscience. After 4 years of researching the disparity of minority representation in STEM, Alexis created the “More than a Princess” program to encourage students to pursue careers in STEM. Realizing retention of college STEM majors was also an issue, Alexis worked in a research lab for two years studying the social factors necessary to retain underrepresented students in STEM. She presented her findings at the APA National Conference in Washington, D.C. and published her work in Science Educators Journal.