Bio: Marisa is an 18 year old who has always had a passion for the arts. She began dancing at age 11, loves the spotlight onstage and the roar of the crowd. At age 16, she created a program called Art In Motion-Moving the World One Dance at a Time to give underprivileged elementary school students the chance to dance. Marisa informs her students about what it means to be a healthy dancer and a happy athlete. She focuses on the nutritional values that dancers need in order to perform to their best abilities.