Miss New Jersey's bio

Bio: A Woolwich Township resident and Communications major at Loyola University Maryland, Jaime Gialloreto is proud to serve as Miss New Jersey 2018. Involved in the Miss New Jersey Outstanding Teen Organization and Miss America Organization since the age of 15, Jaime promotes her platform “Don’t Get Nutty: Food Allergy Awareness”. Jaime teaches the three A’s: Awareness, Avoidance and Action to create a safer and more inclusive environment for the 15 million Americans living with food allergies. Jaime’s platform was inspired by her younger brother who lives with multiple life threatening food allergies.
