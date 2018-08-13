Bio: Ashley Alyssa Fresquez, Miss New Mexico is state advocacy member, and an advocate for the American Heart Association. Her personal mission is to take action, create change, and execute a heart healthy framework for New Mexico. She completed humanitarian work in Equador, South America-from volunteering with the homeless, as a teenager to most recently lobbying for the AHA in Washington, D.C. Ashley is creating awareness for heart disease and has created a social impact on her community. These are the steps taken to prepare me for the job of Miss America.