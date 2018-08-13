Bio: Music has been a major part of my Miss America journey. I composed my first song at age six – “Love, love, love, love, love, is the only thing that matters to me hey, hey, hey, hey, hey.” My dedication to the arts influenced my educational choices, resulting in my master of music composition degree. Although I was a minority in my school, I connected with my peers based on our mutual love of the arts. For the Miss America Organization, I will bring my zeal for music and performance, and be a strong support for arts in education.