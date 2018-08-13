Miss North Carolina's bio

You are the owner of this article.
Bio: An active advocate of financial literacy, Laura Matrazzo, Miss North Carolina, is a 2018 graduate of Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing. Promoting “Money Talks: Student-Focused Principles of Financial Management,” Laura has partnered with three corporate sponsors and two scholastic nonprofits over the past three years bringing her “Money Talks” educational program to over 2300 students across North Carolina. Laura has been presented the Wells Fargo Community Impact Award and the Miss North Carolina Community Service Award for her work with the necessary life skill of financial management and the education thereof.

 

