Bio: Growing up within the Miss America Organization has been such a blessing, and I’m so grateful to now be competing at Miss America and to get to share my social impact statement, the motivation mindset: Positivity at every turn! There is no end to what we can achieve when we have the right mindset and motivation. I can’t wait to use my year of service to help teach others about their mindset and the tools they can use to motivate themselves every day. A healthy mindset is the first step to living a healthy life.