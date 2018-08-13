Bio: Matti-Lynn Chrisman advocates for mental health awareness and suicide prevention with her social impact statement called “Pain Isn’t Always Obvious.” For years, Matti-Lynn struggled with mental health issues that tore her life apart. She kept her problems hidden because she was afraid of being negatively impacted and labeled. Matti-Lynn chose her platform to end the stigma on mental health and suicide prevention because 1 in 5 Americans struggle with their mental health. She wants to educate everyone so that no one else will make the same mistake out of fear and miss out on the benefits of getting help.