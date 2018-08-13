Bio: lmost every Saturday in the fall Ashley performed in front of more than 80,000 Sooner fans and on national television as Captain of The University of Oklahoma Pom Squad. The daughter of a member of one of OU’s seven national championship football teams, she will continue her education at OU’s College of Law. Ashley survived an F5 tornado that destroyed her family’s home when she was five years old. This inspired her to volunteer and help others in need. She now works with victims of human trafficking and forced sexual exploitation. She hopes to be Oklahoma’s seventh Miss America.