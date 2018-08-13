Bio: My social impact/platform, “Confidence Under Construction,” stemmed from my own body insecurity and lack of self-confidence. As I strive towards continued self improvement, I want to help others construct their own confidence and trust that they are enough. My platform does not focus on working with any particular organization, but rather with various organizations to encourage others no matter what their personal struggle may be. I strive for the service platform that is the Miss America Title which will open up so many more doors and opportunities to reach others.