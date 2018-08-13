Bio: Kayla founded a nonprofit organization, Think First America. Her educational programs to teach students on how to use technology responsibly and promotes kindness. Over 1,500 students and adults have taken her THINK Before You Post pledge. She has raised $20,000 to support community anti-bullying initiatives and helped establish the Bryan Doll Memorial Fund. She published a children’s book “Buddy and the Bully” and created the Think Before You Post Girl Scout patch program. Kayla was awarded the Daily Points of Light #6292 and her organization has been named a “Champion Against Bullying” by the PACER Center’s National Bullying Prevention Center.