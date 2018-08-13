Bio: I am a 22-year-old graduate of Brown University with a degree in neuroscience. After Miss America, I will attend Salve Regina University to pursue my Master’s in Applied Behavior Analysis before entering medical school. I plan to become a neuropsychiatrist, specializing in eating disorders. Correspondingly, my platform is called HEALing Souls: Eating Disorder Treatment and Awareness. The word HEAL represents Project HEAL, a national nonprofit that raises money through a treatment grant program for those who cannot afford tools for recovery. I established a chapter at Brown and through this program and the NEDA helpline, I work as a mentor and advisor for those suffering.