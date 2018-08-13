Bio: When I was fifteen years old I lost my mother to leukemia. After that day, it was difficult for me to find my purpose in life. The Miss America Organization has helped me to discover my purpose through my work with Be The Match, the national bone marrow registry. Now, a story that almost defeated me inspires me to fight for the lives of those affected by blood cancer. That fight has grown from an community effort to one that expands across college campuses, the South Carolina State House, Congress, and now on the Miss America Stage.