Bio: As a little girl, I remember the excitement of earning money from selling a lamb and the thrill of watching my savings account grow and reinvesting some of the money. The lessons I learned about raising sheep turned into a commitment to use my accounting and finance education to teach youth about basic financial principles through Money $heep. I wrote a children’s book on financial literacy, Mr. Money $heep, and donated 10,000 copies to youth to create a state-wide financial literacy initiative. The curriculum and partnerships I have created have prepared me to hit the ground running as Miss America.