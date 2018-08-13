Bio: I am an Advocate for Alzheimer’s because I have lost four family members to this devastating disease. At the age of 8, my grandfather was diagnosed. I helped my mom care for him weekly for eleven years. I watched the lengthy demise of someone I loved and vowed to be a catalyst for change. As a National Ambassador for Alzheimer’s Association, I have lobbied U.S. and State Congressional leaders for three years on Alzheimer’s initiatives. I have raised $25,000 for Alzheimer’s Association to help the 5.7 million Americans and their caregivers fighting America’s most expensive disease . . . Alzheimer’s!