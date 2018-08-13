Bio: From the small town of Fairfield, Texas, Madison is a graduate of Texas A&M University and currently teaches Kindergarten in Tyler, Texas. She is a longtime advocate for children battling cancer, and uses her talent as a ventriloquist to entertain and bring joy to the young patients she visits in hospitals across the state. Madison’s life has been positively changed by her involvement in the Miss America Organization and she is now living a life-long dream of representing the state of Texas. Madison’s mission is to be bold, kindhearted, and influential example to those around her and represent the ideals and heart of a Miss America.