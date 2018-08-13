Miss Utah's bio

Bio: Jesse Craig was born and raised in Utah County as the oldest of five siblings. Starting at five years old, music played a large role in her life and she learned to play four instruments with violin being her favorite. She has a passion for leadership roles and served on multiple student councils and honor societies both at the high school and university level. She graduated as a Valedictorian from Timpanogos High School and recently graduated Cum Laude from the University of Utah with degrees in Economics and English in 2018. She plans to attend the University of Utah’s Law School.
