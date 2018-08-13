Bio: Julia is a 23 year old Vermont native who competed for five consecutive years before being awarded the job of Miss Vermont. Every year, Julia had the ability to continue to grow her social impact initiative entitled, “Be a Hero: Be An Organ Donor,” inspired by her best friend Courtney, who needs a double lung transplant. Through the Miss America Program, Julia has gained the confidence to achieve academic dreams she once didn’t think possible, enhance her speaking skills, believe in herself, and is now ready to empower others through the job of Miss America.