Bio: I recently graduated from Hollins University where I studied communication and minored in psychology and leadership studies. Having spent many years competing as an Outstanding Teen, it is my honor to serve as Miss Virginia 2018. In my travels, I hope to inspire each person to be of service to their community. I have gained so much by working to End Hunger in the US, and while sharing resources to those in need across the Commonwealth, I intend to help others find their passion through volunteerism. It’s my goal to end the cycle of hunger for all Virginians and Americans.