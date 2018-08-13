Bio: After graduating from Gonzaga University, Danamarie McNicholl jumped right into her career as a TV News Reporter for KREM 2 in Spokane, Washington. She was blessed to have been healed after being born with hip dysplasia. This sparked her passion to advocate for wheelchair adaptive sports. Her motivation lies in creating new sports opportunities for children with physical disabilities. She continues to tell stories as Miss Washington with her campaign #behindthecrown, highlighting the leadership and service behind titleholders. As Miss America, she hopes to continue that movement and empower others to ignite change in their own communities.