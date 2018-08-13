Bio: Madeline is a graduate of West Virginia University where she received a degree in Child Development and Family Studies. Madeline will attend Columbia University to pursue a Masters of Social Work. Inspired by the struggles of family members, Madeline created the Think About It campaign to bring awareness to mental health and advocate for mental wellness. Madeline advocates for improvements in mental health care, encouraging lifestyles that promote mental wellness, and working to de-stigmatize mental illness. Madeline is a dance professional, with more than 20 years of training. She spent the last year employed by the Walt Disney Corporation as a dancer, performing in numerous parades and events, including the 2017 Magical World of Disney Christmas Spectacular on ABC.
