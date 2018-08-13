Bio: Born and raised in Wisconsin Rapids, Tianna began dancing at age five, training in tap, jazz, ballet and pointe. Her talent, a contemporary lyrical dance, reflects her studio training and high school and college dance team experience. From a young age, Tianna has been fearless, driven and compassionate, striving to fulfill any goal she sets out to accomplish. Upon graduating from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Tianna began her career as a multi-media journalist and fill-in anchor for a local ABC Affiliate before pursuing a new path in advertising sales. Her platform — “B.O.S.S: Building Our Soft Skills, Strengthening Our Future” — focuses on the development of soft skills to help others both in their educational pursuits and career aspirations.