Miss Wyoming's bio

Bio: For many years I have known that I am meant for something more. Something bigger. Purpose. I strove to explore my identity as an adopted child early, facing the uncertainty of not knowing where I come from. The Miss America Organization has allowed me to evolve into a woman who not only knows who she is and where she comes from but also where she is going. This journey and my purpose in serving the MAO provides an outlet for my passion to advocate for The Miracle of the American Woman, leading to the empowerment of each woman’s unique personality.
