ATLANTIC CITY — An anti-political correctness street-art group has claimed responsibility for putting signs around the city calling out Miss America Organization board Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.

In a message to The Press of Atlantic City, Faction 1776 said they put up the posters around the resort.

On Thursday morning, two posters were spotted hanging from streetlights at Atlantic and Dover avenues and Pacific and Florida avenues, just outside Boardwalk Hall where the competition is taking place.

The estimated 5-foot signs hung from wires on the streetlight poles.

Other posters were seen at bus stops throughout the city, and a blue sash saying "Gretchen Sucks" briefly appeared on the Miss America statue at Kennedy Plaza across from Boardwalk Hall.

The Florida Avenue sign was removed by midmorning Thursday.

The signs parody Carlson's recently published book "Be Fierce" with the replacement title "So Fake," and reference the workplace-bullying accusations made by current Miss America Cara Mund. The subtitle of the fake book posters proclaim Carlson as "private bully" and "public liar."

