ATLANTIC CITY — An anti-political correctness street-art group has claimed responsibility for putting signs around the city calling out Miss America Organization board Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.
In a message to The Press of Atlantic City, Faction 1776 said they put up the posters around the resort.
On Thursday morning, two posters were spotted hanging from streetlights at Atlantic and Dover avenues and Pacific and Florida avenues, just outside Boardwalk Hall where the competition is taking place.
The estimated 5-foot signs hung from wires on the streetlight poles.
In a Friday morning interview on the "Today Show," reigning Miss America Cara Mund said chal…
Other posters were seen at bus stops throughout the city, and a blue sash saying "Gretchen Sucks" briefly appeared on the Miss America statue at Kennedy Plaza across from Boardwalk Hall.
The Florida Avenue sign was removed by midmorning Thursday.
The signs parody Carlson's recently published book "Be Fierce" with the replacement title "So Fake," and reference the workplace-bullying accusations made by
current Miss America Cara Mund. The subtitle of the fake book posters proclaim Carlson as "private bully" and "public liar." This story is developing. Check back for updates.
Holli' Conway, Miss Louisiana, winning for talent, and Emili Elizabeth McPhail, Miss Virginia, won the night for interview, on the second night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Miss Louisiana Holli’ Conway sings on the second night of the Miss America preliminary competition at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Thursday. Conway won the talent portion. For a story and more photos, go to
. PressofAC.com/missamerica
Miss Tennessee Christine Williamson sings during the talent portion of the second night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Thursday.
Jaime Gialloreto, Miss New Jersey, introduces herself on the second night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Opening of the second night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Asya Danielle Branch, Miss Mississippi, on the opening of the second night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Opening of the second night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Bridget Mary Oei, Miss Connecticut performs an Irish step dance on the sSecond night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Annie Jorgensen, Miss Georgia, on the opening of the second night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Claudia Elizabeth Raffo, Miss Arkansas, jazz dances on the second night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Jaime Gialloreto, Miss New Jersey, delivers her on-stage questions on the second night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).
Former Miss America winners on stage on the second night of preliminary competition of the Miss America Competition, at Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2018. (Vernon Ogrodnek / For The Press of Atlantic City).