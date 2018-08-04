MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Beneath the Performing Arts Center stage on a July Sunday, nine women sat before their reflections in vanity mirrors with Miss America on the brain.

The contestants lounged in the backstage dressing rooms in athletic clothes, bare feet and some with their hair set in curls. Pink makeup brush sets and bobby pin stacks sat spread out before them as they rounded out a nearly 12-hour day.

Some touched up each other’s hair, and they reminded one another what to remember for the show: The evening gowns, the swimsuits, the matching sailor hats for the opening number — until one voice called through the thick cloud of hairspray, “Girls, they’re ready to start!”

This is the first step to becoming Miss America in South Jersey.

The competition for the Miss Eastern Shore and Miss Atlantic Shores local titles July 22 marked the first dual pageant ahead of the Miss New Jersey 2019 competition in June. The winners who advance to Miss New Jersey will have the chance to compete for the following year’s Miss America crown — but it won’t be the same competition.

None of the changes from Miss America have come to the local pageants yet, five weeks ahead of the crowning of Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City.

“This pageant is business as usual because that’s what we’re told,” said Carol Taylor, a local director for shore pageants behind the moving parts of the day.

Miss America has undergone many changes during the past several months: It will no longer be a pageant, but a competition, and there will not be “contestants,” but instead, “candidates.” The swimsuit component has been eliminated, and there will be changes to the evening gown portion.

Miss America Board of Trustees Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson indicated at the National Press Club Headliners Luncheon in Washington, D.C., that the changes would arrive at the local and state pageants after the national telecast.

“Whoever wins tonight will go to Miss New Jersey and will have competed in swimsuit here,” said candidate Alyssa Sullivan, 22, of Cape May Court House, before the local competition. “Now at Miss New Jersey, we won’t be.”

Sullivan won the title of Miss Atlantic Shores that evening. She has competed in Miss New Jersey four times.

The local contestants arrived at the Performing Arts Center at 9 a.m. that Sunday. They set up their spots in the dressing rooms and practiced the opening number for the show, then ran through the patterns for walking on stage.