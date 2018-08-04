Jessica Indio, 24, of Hammonton, rehearses her dance routine before the pageant. Indio was able to come back to compete after the Miss America Organization changed the age cut-off for the competition. Sunday, July 22
Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto, left, and Miss Eastern Shore 2018 Madison Welsh, take advantage of any available space in the halls of Middle Township High School to get ready to host the pageant. Sunday, July 22
Jessica Indio, 24, of Hammonton, rehearses her dance routine before the pageant. Indio was able to come back to compete after the Miss America Organization changed the age cut-off for the competition. Sunday, July 22
With hopes of going on to compete for Miss New Jersey and maybe even Miss America, Jessica Indio, left, 24, of Hammonton, and fellow contestants get ready for the show in a crowded dressing room below the stage at the Performing Arts Center.
With hair, makeup and a costume change complete, Miss Eastern Shore, Miss Atlantic Shores and Outstanding Teen contestants unite on stage to open a July 22 show at the Performing Arts Center in Middle Township. Swimsuits are still part of the judging at this level of competition.
With the nine Miss contestants still performing on stage, Teen contestant Taylor Swanger, 16, of Wenonah, dashes behind the curtain to the dressing room to prepare for her talent portion. Sunday, July 22
While the teen competition is rehearsing onstage, iMiss Eastern Shore 2018 Madison Welsh takes advantage of any available space in the halls of Middle Township High School to practice her dance. Sunday, July 22
Jessica Indio, 24, of Hammonton, rehearses her dance routine before the pageant. Indio was able to come back to compete after the Miss America Organization changed the age cut-off for the competition. Sunday, July 22
Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto, left, and Miss Eastern Shore 2018 Madison Welsh, take advantage of any available space in the halls of Middle Township High School to get ready to host the pageant. Sunday, July 22
Jessica Indio, 24, of Hammonton, rehearses her dance routine before the pageant. Indio was able to come back to compete after the Miss America Organization changed the age cut-off for the competition. Sunday, July 22
With hopes of going on to compete for Miss New Jersey and maybe even Miss America, Jessica Indio, left, 24, of Hammonton, and fellow contestants get ready for the show in a crowded dressing room below the stage at the Performing Arts Center.
With hair, makeup and a costume change complete, Miss Eastern Shore, Miss Atlantic Shores and Outstanding Teen contestants unite on stage to open a July 22 show at the Performing Arts Center in Middle Township. Swimsuits are still part of the judging at this level of competition.
With the nine Miss contestants still performing on stage, Teen contestant Taylor Swanger, 16, of Wenonah, dashes behind the curtain to the dressing room to prepare for her talent portion. Sunday, July 22
While the teen competition is rehearsing onstage, iMiss Eastern Shore 2018 Madison Welsh takes advantage of any available space in the halls of Middle Township High School to practice her dance. Sunday, July 22
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Beneath the Performing Arts Center stage on a July Sunday, nine women sat before their reflections in vanity mirrors with Miss America on the brain.
The contestants lounged in the backstage dressing rooms in athletic clothes, bare feet and some with their hair set in curls. Pink makeup brush sets and bobby pin stacks sat spread out before them as they rounded out a nearly 12-hour day.
Some touched up each other’s hair, and they reminded one another what to remember for the show: The evening gowns, the swimsuits, the matching sailor hats for the opening number — until one voice called through the thick cloud of hairspray, “Girls, they’re ready to start!”
This is the first step to becoming Miss America in South Jersey.
Jessica Indio, 24, of Hammonton, rehearses her dance routine before the pageant. Indio was able to come back to compete after the Miss America Organization changed the age cut-off for the competition. Sunday, July 22
Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto, left, and Miss Eastern Shore 2018 Madison Welsh, take advantage of any available space in the halls of Middle Township High School to get ready to host the pageant. Sunday, July 22
Jessica Indio, 24, of Hammonton, rehearses her dance routine before the pageant. Indio was able to come back to compete after the Miss America Organization changed the age cut-off for the competition. Sunday, July 22
With hopes of going on to compete for Miss New Jersey and maybe even Miss America, Jessica Indio, left, 24, of Hammonton, and fellow contestants get ready for the show in a crowded dressing room below the stage at the Performing Arts Center.
With hair, makeup and a costume change complete, Miss Eastern Shore, Miss Atlantic Shores and Outstanding Teen contestants unite on stage to open a July 22 show at the Performing Arts Center in Middle Township. Swimsuits are still part of the judging at this level of competition.
With the nine Miss contestants still performing on stage, Teen contestant Taylor Swanger, 16, of Wenonah, dashes behind the curtain to the dressing room to prepare for her talent portion. Sunday, July 22
While the teen competition is rehearsing onstage, iMiss Eastern Shore 2018 Madison Welsh takes advantage of any available space in the halls of Middle Township High School to practice her dance. Sunday, July 22
Jessica Indio, 24, of Hammonton, rehearses her dance routine before the pageant. Indio was able to come back to compete after the Miss America Organization changed the age cut-off for the competition. Sunday, July 22
Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto, left, and Miss Eastern Shore 2018 Madison Welsh, take advantage of any available space in the halls of Middle Township High School to get ready to host the pageant. Sunday, July 22
Jessica Indio, 24, of Hammonton, rehearses her dance routine before the pageant. Indio was able to come back to compete after the Miss America Organization changed the age cut-off for the competition. Sunday, July 22
With hopes of going on to compete for Miss New Jersey and maybe even Miss America, Jessica Indio, left, 24, of Hammonton, and fellow contestants get ready for the show in a crowded dressing room below the stage at the Performing Arts Center.
With hair, makeup and a costume change complete, Miss Eastern Shore, Miss Atlantic Shores and Outstanding Teen contestants unite on stage to open a July 22 show at the Performing Arts Center in Middle Township. Swimsuits are still part of the judging at this level of competition.
With the nine Miss contestants still performing on stage, Teen contestant Taylor Swanger, 16, of Wenonah, dashes behind the curtain to the dressing room to prepare for her talent portion. Sunday, July 22
While the teen competition is rehearsing onstage, iMiss Eastern Shore 2018 Madison Welsh takes advantage of any available space in the halls of Middle Township High School to practice her dance. Sunday, July 22
Emily Cooney, 16, of Mantua, performs a tap dance for her talent in the Teen Miss Eastern Shore and Miss Atlantic Shores Pageant on Sunday. Sunday, July 22
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
The competition for the Miss Eastern Shore and Miss Atlantic Shores local titles July 22 marked the first dual pageant ahead of the Miss New Jersey 2019 competition in June. The winners who advance to Miss New Jersey will have the chance to compete for the following year’s Miss America crown — but it won’t be the same competition.
None of the changes from Miss America have come to the local pageants yet, five weeks ahead of the crowning of Miss America 2019 in Atlantic City.
“This pageant is business as usual because that’s what we’re told,” said Carol Taylor, a local director for shore pageants behind the moving parts of the day.
Miss America has undergone many changes during the past several months: It will no longer be a pageant, but a competition, and there will not be “contestants,” but instead, “candidates.” The swimsuit component has been eliminated, and there will be changes to the evening gown portion.
The recently appointed chairwoman of the fundraising arm of Miss America announced her resig…
Miss America Board of Trustees Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson indicated at the National Press Club Headliners Luncheon in Washington, D.C., that the changes would arrive at the local and state pageants after the national telecast.
“Whoever wins tonight will go to Miss New Jersey and will have competed in swimsuit here,” said candidate Alyssa Sullivan, 22, of Cape May Court House, before the local competition. “Now at Miss New Jersey, we won’t be.”
Sullivan won the title of Miss Atlantic Shores that evening. She has competed in Miss New Jersey four times.
The local contestants arrived at the Performing Arts Center at 9 a.m. that Sunday. They set up their spots in the dressing rooms and practiced the opening number for the show, then ran through the patterns for walking on stage.
Miss South Shore Jamie Gialloreto, 19, of Woolwich Township, Gloucester County, will represent New Jersey at the Miss America competition in September at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City after being crowned Miss New Jersey on Saturday night. Gialloreto spent Sunday morning back in Ocean City for the ceremonial toe dip. Thursday, June 14
Miss South Shore Jamie Gialloreto, 19, of Woolwich Township, Gloucester County, will represent New Jersey at the Miss America competition in September at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City after being crowned Miss New Jersey on Saturday night. Gialloreto spent Sunday morning back in Ocean City for the ceremonial toe dip. Thursday, June 14