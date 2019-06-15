ATLANTIC CITY--Nineteen year-old Jade Glab was crowned the 86th Miss New Jersey Saturday at Resorts Casino Hotel.
The Belmar native and current Miss Central Jersey Beaches sang an Italian aria for her talent and said she wanted to represent women in the finance field in her onstage interview.
She also promoted a platform for a healthy lifestyle, an issue she said she took on when she was told she had high cholesterol at eleven years old.
Glab, who attends Brookdale Community College, was awarded a $16,000 scholarship and will go on to compete in the National Miss America 2020 competition.
First runner up was Alyssa Sullivan, Miss Atlantic Shores; second runner up was Kyra Seeley, Miss Central Coast; third runner up was Natalie Ragazzo, Miss Eastern Shores and fourth runner up was Jessica Indio, Miss South Shore.
The top five candidates were narrowed down from ten candidates plus one finalist who was included as the People's Choice, as crowds filled the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel Saturday night for the final Miss New Jersey 2019 competition.
They were each asked questions about what would they would bring to the table as the next Miss New Jersey.
The rest of the final eleven candidates included: Miss South Jersey Ashley Murphy, Miss Northern Highlands Ria Gulati, Miss Cape Shores Madison Welsh, Miss Coastal Shores Christa Stiener, Miss Bergen County Annelise Malgieri and People's Choice Miss Cumberland County Alyssa Rodiguez.
Candidates were asked to answer an onstage interview question and performed their talents Saturday night.
Two vocalists performed opera: Ashley Murphy performed a dramatic German opera piece titled "The Queen of the Night" and Jade Glab performed an Italian aria for the judges.
A German operatic piece from Miss South Jersey Ashley Murphy #missnewjersey2019 pic.twitter.com/ZtXCUHcHXs— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) June 16, 2019
The remaining singers chose musical theater pieces: Christa Steiner sang "Vanilla Ice Cream" and Alyssa Sullivan sang "Gimme Gimme."
Natalie Ragazzo performed "I can Cook Too" from the musical "On the Town."
"I chose my piece because we live in a time where women can be whatever they want to be," she said.
Talent also featured four unique dancers. Ria Gulati performed a Punjabi inspired dance that energized the crowd.
A German operatic piece from Miss South Jersey Ashley Murphy #missnewjersey2019 pic.twitter.com/ZtXCUHcHXs— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) June 16, 2019
Jessica Indio danced to "This is Me," Madison Welsh tapped to "Shout," and Kyra Seeley Irish step danced.
Annelise Malgieri performed her monologue on mental health titled “Dance in the Rain.”
Alyssa Rodriguez dedicated her piano performance to her five great grandparents.
The interview questions counted for a quarter of their final score. Contestants picked a random question from a fish bowl that current Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto read aloud.
Alyssa Rodriguez started and was asked if she could be president for one week what would she do?
She tied it into her social impact initiative and said she would incorporate after school care programs focused on social media use to promote productivity privacy and positivity online among young people.
Jade Glab was asked what field women still need to break through the glass ceiling. She said she wants to go into finance and investment banking and open a small business she wants to represent women in that career field.
Kyra Seeley was asked about the death penalty. She said she supports it but said it needs to be ensured that its used only when necessary.
Alyssa Sullivan was asked if euthanisa should legal under any circumstances, but gracefully bowed out of the question she wasn't sure about.
Ashley Murphy answers a question on who is to blame for the opioid crisis #missnewjersey2019 pic.twitter.com/cFKFJmsDLg— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) June 16, 2019
Fifteen former Miss New Jerseys from 2017 to 1955 were honored onstage Saturday. They celebrated the 10 year anniversary of Miss New Jersey 2009 Ashley Shaffer and the 40th anniversary of Miss New Jersey 1979 Mary McGinnis Blackburn.
Miss New Jersey 1955 Patricia Campbell also joined McGinnis Blackburn on stage.
Campbell shared what it was like when she competed with "a lot of tulle, crinoline, one piece swimsuits and gloves."
"Very dignified," she said.
That year, Marilyn Monroe was the Grand Marshal of the Miss America parade and it was the first year Bert Parks hosted.
They also honored Miss New Jersey Emeritus Sally Johnston who left them with a quote:
"See people through the eyes of love," she said.
#MissNewJersey2019 brings the showgirl glitz with the opening production number pic.twitter.com/XBp83ZEm4X— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) June 16, 2019
Emcee Dave Damiani entertains with Sinatra and Valli #MissNewJersey2019 pic.twitter.com/vff7YoknHN— Lauren Carroll (@ACPress_LC) June 16, 2019