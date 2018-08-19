Gretchen Carlson, the former Miss America turned director of the organization's board of trustees, has responded to bullying claims by current title holder Cara Mund and blamed her for the loss of a potential $75,000 increase to the organization's scholarship fund.

Carlson posted a statement to her Twitter account Sunday night denying she ever bullied or silenced Mund. The current Miss America made those allegations in a scathing five-page letter she released to the public Friday in which she said she had been silenced, reduced and marginalized by the pageant's leadership.

She also stated that she had been punished after an interview earlier this month with The Press of Atlantic City in which she detailed how "it's been a tough year. ... I've felt I wasn't always heard or utilized or appreciated."

In Sunday's statement, Carlson denied that her or the Miss America Organizaion has ever bullied or silenced her.

"In fact, I have acknowledged to you and your parents many times that the organization understands the frustrations of serving during such a change-filled and stressful year," Carlson wrote. "It surely was not what you had expected. We’ve acknowledged your grievances, and taken many steps to try to make your experience a good one."

But Carlson's statement then turns on Mund, saying the organization lost potential new scholarship money due to the "explosive allegations" in Mund's letter.

"Actions have consequences. Friday, as an organization, we learned that $75,000 in scholarships which would have been the first scholarship increase in years, is no longer on the table as a direct result of the explosive allegations in your letter," Carlson wrote.

"The impact won’t stop there — we are already seeing a negative ripple effect across the entire organization, and I am so concerned that it will dilute the experience for the next woman selected to wear the crown."

Carlson also says in the statement that she was "surprised and saddened beyond words by (Mund's) letter. ... I so wished Cara had picked up the phone and discussed her concerns with me directly, before going to the media with allegations of bullying."

Carlson said she has tried repeatedly to reach out to Mund via phone, text and email but "unfortunately, Cara’s response has been that she only wants to communicate via email but I remain hopeful we can speak on the phone or in person soon."

She then ends the statement in a conciliatory tone, saying Mund has "the opportunity to be at the forefront of real, positive change for young women across this country. I am so hopeful you’ll be a part of that.

"My goal for the last eight months has been to keep Miss America vital and remain laser focused on the candidates who have chosen to participate. We are three weeks away from what should be a historic moment of celebrating the amazing 51 candidates who have chosen to compete for the job of Miss America. We should be celebrating them. Cara, please join us in doing so," the letter finished.

Thirteen former Miss Americas, including Alabama's Heather Whitestone McCallum, launched a petition calling for the removal of Carlson and Hopper. The petition has garnered more than 18,000 signatures in less than a week.

In July, representatives from 22 state pageants, including the Miss Alabama board, called for the resignation of Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper, citing "failed leadership." Three state organizations, including New Jersey, have since withdrawn their names from that list.

Carlson joined the Miss America board of directors late last year after the then-CEO reportedly used sexist and demeaning language in emails. She quickly garnered controversy after she announced the elimination of the swimsuit portion of the pageant as part of the "Miss America 2.0" revamp.

Leada Gore of the Alabama Media Group, Birmingham, contributed to this story.