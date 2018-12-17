ATLANTIC CITY — A resolution to change the source of funding to pay for the 2019 Miss America Competition will be voted on during the Casino Reinvestment Development Authorities' last meeting of 2018.
If approved during the Tuesday meeting, the state agency would restructure its internal accounting to allow the funding used for the Miss America pageants to come from the authority's convention and event sales division, rather than an general tourism fund.
"In recognition of improved 2018 luxury tax residual reserves, which serve as the primary source of funds for the Convention Center Division, the Authority desires to amend Resolution 18-38 to include the Convention Center Division 2018 operating budget as a source of funds for the 2019 Miss America Pageant, which occurred this past September, in order to reallocate project expenditures from the Tourism District and Community Development Fund to the Convention Center Division 2018 operating budget" CRDA spokesperson Karen Martin said in a statement.
In September, a state audit of the CRDA noted that the authority failed to monitor the actual cost and the economic impact of the Miss America Competition.
The Miss America pageant was also listed as one of the investment "at odds with" the proposed policy priorities in Special Counsel Jim Johnson's report on the city's finances.
The CRDA agreed to a three year contract with the MAO to partially fund the 2017, 2018 and 2019 pageants and other Miss America ventures in the city as a top sponsor.
It was the second contracted state subsidy given to the MAO since moving the pageant back to Atlantic City in 2013.
Matt Doherty, executive director of the CRDA said having the funds in the Convention Center Division budget would direct funds towards marketing and promotion associate with use of Boardwalk Hall or the Convention Center, rather than the general fund which did not limit how money could be used in regards to the Miss America pageant.
Doherty said if the measure is approved, it would not add to or take away from the $4.325 million that the CRDA has given annually to the Miss America Organization since 2016.
The 2019 Miss America Competition, which took place in September, was the final year of the contract. The CRDA officials have previously said they would not provide a state subsidy to the MAO at the same price.