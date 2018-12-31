It’s been a tradition for artist David Holtzman since 2013 to paint every Miss New Jersey’s shining crown and smiling face against a red-white-and-blue backdrop.
In fact, he said these pop-art style portraits — which started with a rendering of friend Cara McCollum — are what first drew the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation to offer him a position as a board member.
Now that Holtzman was named the group’s executive director last week, he has the power to design its future.
“I’m going to take it up a couple notches,” he said.
For Holtzman, who has been a board member since 2015, that means making the board more regionally and ethnically diverse while continuing to carry the competition into the modern age.
According to the foundation's website, the executive board was first formed in 2015 and included pageant volunteers, former Miss New Jerseys, community leaders and state business owners.
“It is a state organization, but it’s been a little heavy on South Jersey,” he said.
He hopes to remedy this through his first actions, as he works to appoint board members from northern and central New Jersey to establish an 8-12 person organization within the coming week. He hopes this will lead to more varied perspectives as the group moves forward.
“I want more diversity on the board and also contestant-wise,” Holtzman said. “It’s nothing you can change overnight, but if the opportunities are there, I will jump on them because that's the real world.”
He also plans to make changes to the local competition in the future that will bring it in line with the larger Miss America Organization’s new direction, such as eliminating the swimsuit competition, a decision Holtzman was struck by at first but now fully supports.
“It’s more about empowering the women,” Holtzman said. “The person inside and out: character, mentality, presence, all that is all important about how attractive they are, if not more,” he said.
Holtzman is starting to sketch out the first changes, but the canvas he's been handed isn’t necessarily blank.
New Jersey’s was one of three state organizations to have their licenses revoked earlier in the month after breaking from the central organization’s new vision.
Officials from New Jersey, New York and Florida had signed a vote of no confidence relating to the Miss America 2.0 rebranding. The MAO deemed the state organizations to be in breach of contract, saying they were subject to either a review of licensing during a probationary period or immediate termination of contract.
The MAO announced last week that the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation's license was reinstated for a year, following an appeals process.
“It's gotta be one happy family," Holtzman said. "It should be no negatives or black eyes on anything or anybody. The longer the negative media is out there, the worse it is for everyone."
Holtzman supports the new national leadership. He believes the Miss America Competition didn’t grow with the times and that efforts such as Miss America 2.0 should have started sooner — 10 or 15 years ago.
“It's a lot of hard work on their end. It takes a lot of nerve to do what they’re doing, and it's what they need to do,” he said.
Brenda Keith, the MAO board member who chaired the appeal process, working with fellow board members Kathleen Neville and Shenan Reed, said in a news release last week she appreciated the Miss New Jersey program's participation in the appeal and review process.
"We feel confident the plans laid out by Mr. Holtzman's team will work to make New Jersey an even stronger participant in the MAO system,” Keith said.
Moving forward, Holtzman said he holds no bad feelings about the appeals process. Instead, he sees it as an opportunity for necessary restructuring.
“It’s funny how in life bad things happen to trigger amazing things,” he said. “We have the opportunity to move forward.”