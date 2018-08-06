ATLANTIC CITY — On the day before a new Miss America is crowned in the city, the organization’s board chairwoman will bring a workshop to help empower women in the community.
The Gretchen Carlson Leadership Initiative, a program funded by Carlson and hosted by New York City-based organization All In Together, is bringing an all-morning educational workshop and seminar to the city Sept. 8 to promote women’s civic leadership and to inspire women to make change in their communities.
Carlson, who took over as chairwoman of the Miss America Organization’s Board of Trustees in January, announced in June that the annual event would no longer focus on looks and would instead focus on giving women a voice to empower them.
Miss South Shore Jamie Gialloreto, 18 of Woolwich Township, was crowned Miss New Jersey 2018 during the final night of competition of the Miss New Jersey Pageant held at the Ocean City Music pier, Saturday June 16, 2018.
The Pageant was joined by many former Miss New Jerseys.
The five finalists in the 2018 Miss New Jersey Competition were, from left, Miss Central Coast Amanda Rae Ross, Miss Seashore Lines Kyra Seeley, Miss Eastern Shore Madison Welsh, Miss South Shore Jamie Gialloreto and Miss Coastal Shore Natalie Ragazzo.
Jaime Gialloreto, competing as Miss South Shore, dances as her talent Saturday night.
Miss Coastal Shore Natalie Ragazzo, left, answers a judge’s question during the final round of competition.
