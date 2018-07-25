Marjorie Vincent-Tripp, Miss America 1991, has stepped down as chair of the Miss America Foundation Board of Trustees, pageant Atlantic City liaison Suzette Charles said Wednesday.
Charles, Miss America 1984, said Vincent-Tripp told her she could announce the resignation to state pageant leaders, who are meeting in Orlando, Florida.
The pageant has been rocked by challenges to its new leadership and their decision to end the swimsuit competition lately.
A petition signed by 22 representatives of state pageants, including New Jersey, called for new leadership to resign, citing a lack of transparency and adherence to best practices.
Vincent-Tripp, a lawyer with the Florida State Attorney General's Office, took the position in May.
She was reportedly unhappy over aspects of an interview given by Miss America President and CEO Regina Hopper, and Miss America Board Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson, at the National Press Club on Tuesday.
Vincent-Tripp's appointment was announced at the same time as Hopper's, who was Miss Arkansas 1983; and Carlson's, Miss America 1989.
Vincent-Tripp has not yet responded to calls for comment.
Until her resignation, for the first time in the pageant’s nearly 100-year history all of the Miss America Organization’s top leadership positions were filled by women who have competed for the crown.
Women took over leadership after a scandal involving emails between former Miss America CEO and Executive Chairman Sam Haskell and board members that used crude and vulgar language to describe past contestants’ weight, sexual history and post-pageant careers.
The organization recently announced the competition would return Sept. 9 to Boardwalk Hall and would air on ABC, but there has been controversy over plans to eliminate the swimsuit competition and make other changes. Some state pageant organizations have objected to the changes and have rebelled against the leadership of Hopper and Carlson.
Charles, who grew up in Mays Landing, was recently appointed to her position to strengthen ties with the Atlantic City area.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.