In the days following last year’s revamped pageant, the Miss America Organization was seeking stability going into its 100th year – including financial support and hosting from any city that would have them.
"We do not have plans to host Miss America," Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority communications manager Jackie Dennis said.
The Miss America 2019 Competition was the final year in a three year state subsidy contract between the Miss America Organization and the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority.
CRDA provided $4.325 million annually as a top sponsor for the production of the competition.
With the CRDA's spending questioned by state officials, the contract was not renewed and Miss America was then poised to find a new financier for their production.
According to documents obtained through a open public records request, Anita Weiss of events management company Experient sent marketing coordinators at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority the 14-page RFP.
Members of the CRDA have previously said they are not opposed to having the pageant in Atlantic City, but not at the same price point the city paid for the past six years.
On Miss America web forums, fans have suggested locations such as Orlando, Florida; Nashville, Tennessee and keeping the pageant in Atlantic City.
The Miss America pageant was held in Las Vegas for eight years, before returning to Atlantic City in 2013.
In 2005, under the direction of then-CEO Art McMaster, the pageant announced it would be leaving Atlantic City for Las Vegas. According to Press archives, McMaster cited financial issues due to low ratings and ticket sales, which caused the MAO to severe a contract with Boardwalk Hall, in favor of a 7000-seat theater inside the former Aladdin hotel and casino. The pageant date also moved, with Miss America 2006 Jennifer Berry crowned on January 21, instead of the traditional Sunday following the Labor Day weekend.
The RFP states the preferred dates of 2020 and 2021 competitions would be the weeks before and after the Labor Day holiday. The MAO also requires the host city to provide more than 4,289 individual room stays for staff, contestants, family and pageant judges during the pageant's two weeks.
A complimentary Presidential Suite are to be provided for MAO chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and a complimentary two-bedroom suite for CEO Regina Hopper. Several office spaces in the competition venue, complimentary WiFi, event spaces and a $2.5 million to $4.9 million financial subsidy from the host city are also a part of the MAO's requests.
The RFP stated proposals from the cities were to be submitted to MAO CEO Regina Hopper by Oct. 12, 2018 with a decision on the host city of Miss America to be made in December.
As of January 2019, no announcement has been made of a host city.