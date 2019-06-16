ATLANTIC CITY — There was no lost sleep for newly crowned Miss New Jersey Jade Glab Saturday night.
"I got about five hours of sleep," she said as she walked the beach outside Resorts Casino Hotel Sunday morning, "I woke after 9, but I get ready very quick!"
Just eight hours earlier, she was walking the runway stage at the Superstar Theater as the newest Miss New Jersey.
The 19-year-old Glab was bright eyed and ready for the traditional toe-dip in the Atlantic Ocean, kicking off her year of service.
She was surrounded by a team of supporters, including her mom, elementary school teacher Patricia Glab, who helped secure her Miss New Jersey crown and sash before she high-kicked in the ocean.
For Glab, winning Miss New Jersey came quickly, but only after years of practice and training in the teen competition circuit.
"I'm so honored to represent the class of 2019" said Glab, "It took me eight tries to win a teen local pageant and I didn't really have the confidence to express who I was to the judges, but this time around I really felt confident in myself."
Glab entered into the Miss New Jersey competition last year as Miss Monmouth County and placed within the top 10.
This year, representing as Miss Central Jersey Beaches, Glab won the first night's preliminary talent award and made it through the competition for the ultimate title.
Glab performed Puccini's soprano aria "O Mio Babbino Caro", one of two operatic performances at the finals.
Under the new Miss America 2.0 guidelines, the competition featured two rounds of on-stage questions as well as a several opportunities for the candidates to talk about their social impact initiatives.
"I started this social impact initiative when I was diagnosed with high cholesterol when I was 11 years old. Through this, I was able to share my story and become a relateable figure." she said.
Glab is looking forward to using her year to promote "Healthy Children, Strong America" which encourages children to be physically active and health conscious.
After recently graduating from Brookdale Community College, Glab was set to attend the University of Virginia's Macintire School of Business to major in finance. She will be deferring one year to serve as Miss New Jersey 2019.
During the first round of on stage questions, Glab was asked about a career field or area where women are still trying to break through the glass ceiling. She mentioned her aspirations to work on Wall Street along with the statistic that 3.6% of women hold "C-Suite" positions in the financial industry.
In her second question during top 5, Glab was asked about how she would promote the "Miss America 2.0" ideals along with the pageant's nearly 100-year history.
"Miss America started as a swimsuit competition and then evolved into having a talent competition, then a platform ... I believe as a society we are very progressive, we are making strides to become better as individuals every since day and the way we can celebrate this is by making progress in this organization and bringing Miss America into the modern future" she said.
While date and location of the next Miss America Competition is still not know, Glab seems ready to roll with any changes or that may happen during her Miss New Jersey year.
"It's just important to be flexible," she said, "as Miss New Jersey, this is a learning experience throughout the whole process".