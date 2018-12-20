The Miss America Organization has responded to a lawsuit that claims the pageant organization's top two leaders "orchestrated an illegal and bad-faith takeover of the Miss America Organization."
The suit, filed Wednesday in Atlantic County Superior Court, by a former board member of the Miss America Organization, as well as four Miss America pageant state organization licensees, is requesting a temporary restraining order and preliminary court injunction to stop the MAO Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and President and CEO Regina Hopper from further damaging the state organizations operations.
"This merit less action is being taken by a handful of persons acting in gross violation of their legal obligations and is led by disgruntled and conflicted former directors who have little understanding of nonprofit governance," Hopper said in a statement Thursday.
Carlson also released a statement, discussing her election as chairperson of the Miss America Organization and the unanimous vote to eliminate the swimsuit competition from the 2019 Miss America Competition.
"Certain Directors who voted for the change later sought to seize control of the Organization by spewing disinformation and aligning themselves with those who opposed the change." the statement said. "These people have seriously harmed an organization they profess to care about and have personally maligned its leadership as part of a scheme to take power and turn back the clock. This lawsuit is just the latest unseemly effort to achieve those objectives," she said.
Jennifer Vaden Barth, a former Miss America state titleholder who was announced as a board member in March and later was removed by the enacting of previously signed letter of resignation, is named as the plaintiff, along with the Miss Pennsylvania, Miss Tennessee, Miss West Virginia and Miss Georgia pageants.
According to the complaint, beginning in January, Carlson defied the organization's bylaws on several occasions including making herself sole chairwoman of the Board of Trustees, appointing Hopper without a national search for a CEO and leadership enacting pre-signed resignation letters of elected Miss America board members Barth and Valerie Crooker Clemens in June before a vote was to occur to limit Carlson's duties as chairwoman.
The lawsuit also claims decisions about the 2019 Miss America Competition, including changes to the swimsuit and evening gown competitions, events scheduled in Atlantic City during the pageant week, production and television broadcast partnership were made by Carlson and Hopper without board approval.
Barth previously told The Press of Atlantic City that the MAO was in need of "good, strong, ethical management and leadership there ... and we don’t have that.”
On Sept 23, Barth started the "MAO Leadership Change Fund" on the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe. Since then, more than 300 donors have raised $41,832 to retain New Jersey corporate and nonprofit attorney Paul I. Perkins of Kim & Bae, P.C.
The lawsuit seeks to stop Carlson and Hopper from further damaging the state organization with terminated licensing agreement and disrupting state pageant operations.
In the months following this year's pageant, one of four letters were sent to the board of directors of the 51 state organizations that send contestants to the national competition. The letters either detailed the termination of the state organization's operating license, a notice of default on the state organization agreement, a notice of possible license termination or a request for information regarding the state organization board of director's actions against the MAO.
The complaint states "while failing to set forth any specific facts or circumstances that would constitute a default under the State Organization Agreements, the termination letters stated that 'MAO hereby notifies the state organizations that MAO has terminated the State Organization Agreement effective immediately by reason of the State Organization Agreement'."
Perkins states the terminations violated the state licensing agreements and were improper under New Jersey law.
Two months before the Miss America 2019 Competition, state pageant executive directors signed a "vote of no confidence" online petition, stating they wished to see MAO chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and President and CEO Regina Hopper step down from their leadership roles.
A few signatures were rescinded leading up to the pageant, but allegations of workplace bullying by then-reigning Miss America 2018 Cara Mund led to a movement of 41 state organizations, 23 former Miss Americas and more than 23,000 local pageant volunteers supporting Mund and calling for the current leadership to resign.
Seven states; New Jersey, New York, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Tennessee have had their franchise-like licensing through the State Organization Agreements revoked.
The Miss New Jersey state organization said they have filed an appeal to the license termination to the MAO and are awaiting response.
This story is developing. Check back later for more on this story.
