ATLANTIC CITY-- The 2019 Miss New Jersey contestants will return to the stage for the the second night of preliminary competitions Thursday night at the Superstar Theatre inside Resorts Casino Hotel.
The show, which begins at 8 p.m., is the last round before contestants find out who will take home the crown on Saturday.
Wednesday night, half of the contestants competed in the talent portion. The other 14 contestants, answered an on-stage question and walked the runway for the Red Carpet/Impact Statement portion.
Alyssa Sullivan, Miss Atlantic Shores, took first place for her onstage interview and Jade Glab, Miss Central Jersey Beaches, won the talent portion for her opera performance.
The contestants will now switch and two new winners will be announced.
