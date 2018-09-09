You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
breakingfeatured

LIVE UPDATES from the Miss America 2019 competition

  • ()
  • 1 min to read

A soggy Sunday didn't stop hundreds of pageant fans from heading to Boardwalk Hall for the 97th annual Miss America Competition. 

The lobby quickly filled with pageant fans and future Miss America hopefuls, ready to see the newly re-vamped competition.

"I"m so excited to see the way the Miss America 2.0 moves and changes to becoming more strong," said Miss California's Outstanding Teen Cameron Doan, 16. "We don't have the swimsuit competition, but we're finding other ways to empower young women."

Follow our live blog below for updates all night:

Tonight is the first time Andrianna Binetti, 10, from Long Island, New York, gets a glimpse of her dream. "I've been in pageants since I was 3. I really want to be Miss America!" 

GALLERY: Miss America 2019 photos

1 of 20

Katie Schreckengast, Miss Pennsylvania 2017, returned to Boardwalk Hall to support the Miss America 2019 class.

"I'm going into tonight with an open mind," she said. Bbut I'm also keeping in mind this isn't the experience that some of the contestants signed up for."

Schreckengast lamented at the lack of the iconic runway but was interested to know how the candidates would handle an evening of onstage interviews.

During Saturday's "Show Us Your Shoes" parade, fliers were handed out looking for seat fillers for the final night. 

The Miss America Competition airs at 9 p.m., on ABC Networks

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.