LIVE UPDATES from the Miss America 2019 competition

A soggy Sunday didn't stop hundreds of pageant fans from heading to Boardwalk Hall for the 97th annual Miss America Competition.
The lobby quickly filled with pageant fans and future Miss America hopefuls, ready to see the newly re-vamped competition.
"I"m so excited to see the way the Miss America 2.0 moves and changes to becoming more strong," said Miss California's Outstanding Teen Cameron Doan, 16. "We don't have the swimsuit competition, but we're finding other ways to empower young women."
Follow our live blog below for updates all night:
Tonight is the first time Andrianna Binetti, 10, from Long Island, New York, gets a glimpse of her dream. "I've been in pageants since I was 3. I really want to be Miss America!"
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Wisconson
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Florida
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Making the final 15, Miss Alabama
On September 9th 2018, the final night of the Miss America 2019 competition is held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto.
Katie
Schreckengast, Miss Pennsylvania 2017, returned to Boardwalk Hall to support the Miss America 2019 class. "I'm going into tonight with an open mind," she said. Bbut I'm also keeping in mind this isn't the experience that some of the contestants signed up for." Schreckengast lamented at the lack of the iconic runway but was interested to know how the candidates would handle an evening of onstage interviews. During Saturday's "Show Us Your Shoes" parade, fliers were handed out looking for seat fillers for the final night.
The Miss America Competition airs at 9 p.m., on ABC Networks