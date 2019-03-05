The Miss New York Scholarship Organization's licensing have been reinstate and has a new board of directors, the Miss America Organization announced Tuesday.
Former Miss Kansas 2012 Sloane Lewis and U.S. Army officer Jamie Hickman have been named as co-executive directors to work with 12 new board members. Pageant coach and volunteer Mack Hopper was elected as chairman of the board.
The state pageant, which has had four competition title holders crowned Miss America in the last seven years, said they will seek to gain new corporate and organizational partners to further the scholarship and service opportunity mission.
Many state pageant organization have gone through a re-licensing and restructuring process after a tumultuous year for volunteers.
Changes to the MAO leadership and competition program had many longtime pageant volunteers angry with a lack of transparency
In June, 22 state licensees, including former Miss New York Organization executive directors Art Hunsinger and Linda Carbo, signed a letter demanding the immediate resignation of chairwoman Gretchen Carlson, CEO Regina Hopper and the Miss America board of trustees.
Of the 22, seven state organizations had their licenses revoked after the Miss America 2019 Competition: The Miss Georgia Program Corporation, the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant, the Miss West Virginia Pageant Inc., the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Organization Inc., The Miss Florida Scholarship Pageant Inc., the Miss New York Organization and the Miss New Jersey Education Foundation.
Letters to each organization claimed they had committed a breach of contract with MAO and were subject to either a review of licensing during a probationary period or immediate termination of contract.
Several of the states have had their licenses renewed with new leadership, including New Jersey, Tennessee and Georgia.
The Miss New York Competition finals will be held on June 8.
No date for the Miss America 2020 has been announced.