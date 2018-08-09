Cara Mund, Miss North Dakota, second from right, waits with other semifinalists during the Miss America Competition at Boardwalk Hall on Sept. 10, 2017. Mund went on to become Miss America 2018. To her left is Miss New Jersey, Kaitlyn Schoeffel, of Egg Harbor Township, who would win third runner-up.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss America Organization announced Thursday a three year partnership with evening gown brand Sherri Hill.
As the official evening gown sponsor, Miss America 2018 will wear Sherri Hill gowns for all three nights of preliminaries and the final night of the 2019 Miss America Competition, as well as during the Miss America "Show Us Your Shoes" parade on Sept. 8 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, according to a press release.
In June, the Miss America Organization announced they would no longer judge competitors based on their looks and planned major changes for the competition's categories. While swimsuits will no longer be a part of Miss America competition, the organization will continue with an evening wear portion and are give candidates an "outfit of choice" option for their on-stage interview.
Jessica Indio, 24, of Hammonton, rehearses her dance routine before the pageant. Indio was able to come back to compete after the Miss America Organization changed the age cut-off for the competition. Sunday, July 22
Miss New Jersey Jaime Gialloreto, left, and Miss Eastern Shore 2018 Madison Welsh, take advantage of any available space in the halls of Middle Township High School to get ready to host the pageant. Sunday, July 22
With hopes of going on to compete for Miss New Jersey and maybe even Miss America, Jessica Indio, left, 24, of Hammonton, and fellow contestants get ready for the show in a crowded dressing room below the stage at the Performing Arts Center.
With hair, makeup and a costume change complete, Miss Eastern Shore, Miss Atlantic Shores and Outstanding Teen contestants unite on stage to open a July 22 show at the Performing Arts Center in Middle Township. Swimsuits are still part of the judging at this level of competition.
With the nine Miss contestants still performing on stage, Teen contestant Taylor Swanger, 16, of Wenonah, dashes behind the curtain to the dressing room to prepare for her talent portion. Sunday, July 22
While the teen competition is rehearsing onstage, iMiss Eastern Shore 2018 Madison Welsh takes advantage of any available space in the halls of Middle Township High School to practice her dance. Sunday, July 22
Emily Cooney, 16, of Mantua, performs a tap dance for her talent in the Teen Miss Eastern Shore and Miss Atlantic Shores Pageant on Sunday. Sunday, July 22
With the three year sponsorship, Miss Americas will wear the designer gowns to public events through the organization's 100 year celebration.
"Miss Americas 2019, 2020 and 2021 will be wearing Sherri Hill gowns throughout their Year of Service as they travel the country and the world to advance their social impact initiatives as well as serve as the national ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals" the statement said.
The Miss America Competition will be held in Atlantic City Sept. 5 - 9. The final night will be nationally televised on ABC Networks at 9 p.m. on Sept. 9.