ATLANTIC CITY — The Miss America Organization announced Thursday a three year partnership with evening gown brand Sherri Hill. 

As the official evening gown sponsor, Miss America 2018 will wear Sherri Hill gowns for all three nights of preliminaries and the final night of the 2019 Miss America Competition, as well as during the Miss America "Show Us Your Shoes" parade on Sept. 8 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, according to a press release.  

In June, the Miss America Organization announced they would no longer judge competitors based on their looks and planned major changes for the competition's categories. While swimsuits will no longer be a part of Miss America competition, the organization will continue with an evening wear portion and are give candidates an "outfit of choice" option for their on-stage interview.  

With the three year sponsorship, Miss Americas will wear the designer gowns to public events through the organization's 100 year celebration.

"Miss Americas 2019, 2020 and 2021 will be wearing Sherri Hill gowns throughout their Year of Service as they travel the country and the world to advance their social impact initiatives as well as serve as the national ambassador for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals" the statement said. 

The Miss America Competition will be held in Atlantic City Sept. 5 - 9. The final night will be nationally televised on ABC Networks at 9 p.m. on Sept. 9.

