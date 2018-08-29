Two new faces will join the Miss America Competition as hosts this year.
Choreographer and dancer Carrie Ann Inaba will host the competition and will be joined by co-host TV personality Ross Matthews, the Miss America Organization and ABC announced Wednesday in a news release.
The 2019 Miss America Competition will be broadcast live on ABC from 9 to 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9 from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
Inaba, a judge on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” is also a dancer, choreographer, writer and producer.
“I choreographed the Miss America Competition for years and am thrilled to be this year’s host," Inaba said in a statement. "I’m humbled to have the chance to be part of an evening that will give young women the opportunity to further their education and crown a new Miss America."
Inaba will host the competition, while Mathews will anchor reports from backstage, “sharing the glitz, glam and candidate activities, while also providing commentary and updates from the arena floor and a skybox position at Boardwalk Hall,” the release states.
Mathews made his television debut as a correspondent for “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” and has also appeared as a judge on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
“Since I’ll never get to compete for the Miss America crown, this is the next best thing,” Mathews said in a statement. “I feel like a lucky fan who won a golden ticket and gets to stand on stage alongside the gorgeous Carrie Ann Inaba and 51 incredible women knowing that one will be officially crowned the new Miss America."
TV personality Chris Harrison, host of the reality series ABC's The Bachelor, had previously hosted the Miss America Competition for nine years.